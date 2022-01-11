TN varsity confers honorary doctorate on Simbu

Chennai, Jan 11 (IANS) Well-known deemed university VELS on Tuesday honoured Tamil film actor Silambarasan with an honorary doctorate for excellence in cinema.



The doctorate was conferred on Silambarasan better known as 'Simbu' at the 11th convocation of the University, which was attended by a host of dignitaries including Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, who witnessed the proceedings online.



Celebrated for his excellence in cinema, Silambarasan said that this was a trip down memory lane and that he relived his college days.



VGP Chairman V.G. Santhosam and sportsperson T. Mariyappan were the others upon whom the honour was conferred.



Silambarasan said, "It is an honour to receive an honorary doctorate from such an esteemed institute in India... We understand the world through cinema and I'm grateful to have been part of the film industry that has offered me so much love and support. I thank everyone at VELS for the warm welcome. I felt like I relived my college days. I wish all the students the very best for their future and I'm happy that they are in such great hands."



The actor also went on to tweet about the event. He said, "Thanking all the committee members of Vels University & (its Chancellor) Ishari K. Ganesh for bestowing the Honorary Doctorate upon me. I dedicate this huge honour to Tamil cinema, my Appa & Amma! Cinema happened to me because of them! Finally - my fans, Neenga ilaama Naanilla, Nandri Iraiva! (I do not exist without you, Thank God!)



Simbu's upcoming projects include director Gautham Vasudev Menon's 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu', director Obelli Krishna's 'Pathu Thala' and director Gokul's 'Corona Kumar'.



