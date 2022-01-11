TN transport department to operate 16k buses for Pongal

Chennai, Jan 11 (IANS) Tamil Nadu state transport department will operate 16,768 buses for the Pongal festival between January 11 and 13 in the state.



While as many as 10,468 buses will operate from Chennai, 6,468 will ply in other parts of the state, according to office of the Tamil Nadu Transport Minister R.S. Raja Kannappan.



The state transport corporation operates around 2,100 buses a day from Chennai to other parts of the state. In addition to this, more than 8,000 special buses will be put in operation between January 11 and 13.



However, the state department said that buses for the return journey after January 16 have not been announced and will depend on the lockdown restrictions.



Pongal is the harvest festival of Tamil Nadu marking the Tamil New year and is celebrated between January 13-17.



--IANS

