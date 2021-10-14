TN to implement urban employment scheme on a pilot basis

Chennai, Oct 14 (IANS) Tamil Nadu government has issued orders to implement the urban employment scheme in the state on a pilot basis. The scheme is aimed at providing livelihood and social security by increasing job opportunities and through creation and maintenance of public assets.



As a pilot, the scheme would be implemented in two zones in Greater Chennai Corporation, one zone each in 14 municipal corporations, one municipality each in seven regions, and one panchayat each in 37 districts for the year 2021-22. An initial allocation of Rs 100 crore has been made for the scheme for the year 2021-22.



The order states that as per the Urban employment scheme, 50 per cent of the total person-days under the scheme would be earmarked for women. Women and men would be paid the same wages for the same unskilled and semiskilled work.



The TN Urban Employment Scheme is based on the recommendations made by a committee led by former Reserve Bank of India Governor C. Rangarajan.



Zone 1 of Madurai, Coimbatore's East Zone, K. Abhishekhapuram in Tiruchi, Zone 1 of Vellore, Zone 3 of Tiruppur, Ammapettai Zone in Salem, Dindiul's Adiyanuthu area, Zone 4 Tirunelveli and Erode, Nagercoil's proposed North Zone, Zone 5 of Tanjavur, Thoothukudi's South Zone, Division 8 of Hosur and Divisions 3 and 6 of Avadi have also been selected.



Among municipalities, Nellikuppam in Chengalpattu, Kallakuruchi in Vellore, Kulithalai in Salem, Vellakoil in Tiruppur, Thiruthirapundi in Thanjavur, Oddanchatram in Madurai, and Puliyankundi in Tirunelveli have been chosen for the scheme.



