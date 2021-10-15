TN steps up screening of passengers arriving from Kerala

Chennai, Oct 15 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Police and health department have stepped up security and screening of passengers at check posts bordering Kerala as a large number of people are reaching the state during the Puja holidays.



With Tamil Nadu announcing the opening of play schools, kindergartens, and anganwadis from November 1 onwards, the state health department does not want to take any chances.



Health department and police officials are conducting checks at borders in Walayar, Kanyakumari, Gudalur, and other areas bordering Kerala.



A negative RT-PCR report taken 72 hours within the journey to Tamil Nadu is necessary. Fully vaccinated people are also allowed entry into the state.



Though Covid graph in Kerala is declining, it reported 9,246 fresh infections and also 96 deaths on Thursday, while Tamil Nadu saw 1,259 fresh cases and 20 fatalities in the same period.



A senior Tamil Nadu health department official while talking to IANS said, "Kerala is recording more than 6 times Covid-19 positive cases than our state. We are opening our schools and all other public spaces, including beaches, on Sundays. We have strict instructions from the top to have tight security at the checkposts bordering Kerala."



With Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced the opening up of all public spaces, including beaches on all days and cinema theaters also opened, the state health department does not want to take any risks by lowering guard.



Dr Manimekhalai, Professor of Microbiology in a private medical college at Chennai while speaking to IANS said, "The state of Tamil Nadu is not taking any risks as the state is opening up Anganwadis, kindergarten and play schools."



