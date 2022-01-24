TN school girl suicide: ABVP stages protest across country, seeks impartial probe

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Seeking an impartial investigation into the death of a high school girl, who recently committed suicide in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday staged protests across the country.



The ABVP alleged that the girl committed suicide due to the 'unbearable torture' she was facing after refusing to get converted to Christianity.



The ABVP claimed that she was being tortured by two female employees of her school.



In a purported video clip, the deceased was allegedly seen mentioning how her parents are being pressured by a female employee of the school to convert her religion.



"It is unfortunate that despite the video of the student coming to the fore and the testimony of his mother, no action has been taken by the state government or the police administration," ABVP said, adding that they demand a fair and transparent investigation into the suicide.



ABVP workers held symbolic demonstrations at 11 places in Delhi, after which a memorandum was submitted to the district administration.



ABVP's Siddhartha Yadav termed the incident as tragic and said that the organisation stands with the family of the deceased student in this fight for justice.



"By submitting the memorandum, we urge the Governor to ensure a fair and transparent investigation into the matter. We also urge for enactment of a new legislation as soon as possible to prevent forceful conversion," he added.



