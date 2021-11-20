TN school girl commits suicide alleging sexual harassment

Chennai, Nov 20 (IANS) A 17-year old schoolgirl in Karur committed suicide alleging sexual harassment, police said here on Saturday.



The girl, a private school student, was living with her mother. Her father had died two years back.



Police have recovered a suicide note wherein the deceased had alleged to have suffered sexual harassment without mentioning any name.



The police are investigating the case.



