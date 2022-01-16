TN revises Covid rules, testing only for high risk contacts

Chennai, Jan 16 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has revised its Covid-19 rules under which testing will only be carried out for high risk contacts.



The revised protocol issued by the state public health department on Saturday said that people under the high risk category include elderly persons and those with comorbidities.



People who must be compulsorily tested also include those with symptoms like fever, sore throat, loss of taste, loss of smell, high-risk contacts, and incoming and outgoing international travellers.



Asymptomatic patients undergoing surgical/non-surgical invasive procedures and pregnant women who are hospitalised should not be tested unless it warrants a test.



Hospitalised patients must not be tested more than once a week and no surgeries should be delayed due to lack of tests.



The state reported 23,989 new cases on Saturday taking the total active cases to 1.31 lakh.



Sources in the health department told IANS that the tests were low during the Pongal celebrations and with the number of increasing after the festival, the overall infection tally will also be much higher.



The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of the state on Saturday was 15.3 per cent and the health department is monitoring the situation closely to prevent any major surge that may lead to the crash of the health infrastructure.



The health department said that there was no need for panic but caution is necessary and that the state was ready with the health infrastructure unless the number of cases increases drastically in a short period of time.



It is also focusing that asymptomatic patients need not be tested as it wants to ensure that those with symptoms are tested and cleared or if found positive to commence the treatment.



--IANS

aal/ksk/











