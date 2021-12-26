TN prepares to vaccinate people of 15-18 age group

Chennai, Dec 26 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu health department has started preparations to vaccinate youngsters in the age group of 15-18 years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on Saturday. The state will vaccinate people in this age group from January 3 onwards.



Health Minister Ma Subramanian after inspecting vaccination camps, said that the vaccination for those in the age group of 15-18 would commence from January 3.



The Minister said that the jabs would be administered to children in schools and also in special camps to be held by the health department. Referring to the booster dose for medical professionals to start from January 10, the Health Minister said that there are 1.40 crore such persons in the state who will require a booster dose.



The health minister also said that the state health department has vaccinated 8.14 crore people so far. He said that 84.87 per cent of the population has received the first dose of the vaccine and 55.85 per cent are those who have received both the doses. He also said the national average for first dose is 88.59 per cent.



Subramanian also requested people to adhere to Covid-19 standard protocols and said that instead of paying fines it was better for the people to follow all Covid rules.



He also said that 100 people who had come in contact with the 22 Omicron cases in the state have developed symptoms. However, he said that all of them are in isolation and are recovering well.



Earlier in the day, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin inspected the wards set up to treat patients with Omicron variant at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.



--IANS

aal/skp/