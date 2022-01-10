TN postpones semester exams in all universities amid Covid surge

Chennai, Jan 10 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi on Monday said that the state government has decided to postpone all semester examinations in the universities given the surge in Covid-19 cases.



The exams were scheduled to commence on January 20 and the minister said that the revised dates would be announced later after the number of cases comes down. The state government had earlier announced of physical conduct of examinations after January 20 and colleges were directed to provide study leave to the students.



"I request the students to prepare themselves for the examinations. The mode of examination will be decided later depending on the situation of the pandemic. Almost all the universities have completed the syllabus," he told media persons.



The minister also said that the decision was applicable to all the deemed universities in the state.



--IANS

