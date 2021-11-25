TN police crackdown on medical stores selling drugs to youth

Chennai, Nov 25 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Police have launched a crackdown on pharmacies and medical stores that sell sedatives to children and youth.



The state police held a meeting of pharmacy and medical store owners and directed them not to sell sedatives to youth as part of its move in cracking down on drug use among students.



A statement from the state police said it is embarking on this mission following several complaints across the state on sedatives and psychotropic drugs being sold without prescription.



The Tamil Nadu police as part of its crackdown under the 'Drive against Drugs' have found that several school children are taking sedatives and some medical shops have been selling these to children and youth and earning profit.



Tamil Nadu Director General Of Police, C. Sylendra Babu had himself directly ordered a crackdown on medical shops and pharmacies that sell sedatives to children, and all district superintendents of police are directed to constitute special teams under the leadership of an Assistant Commissioner of Deputy Superintendent of Police in all tehsils.



Police officials have directed the medical shop owners across the state not to sell sedatives, psychotropic drugs and tablets without prescription from registered medical practitioners. The police have directed medical shop owners to prominently display the sedatives that are not sold without proper prescription.



The police have also directed the pharmacies and medical stores to install CCTV cameras in their shops and to record the details of the children and youngsters, including their phone numbers and contact details of their residences and parents. They must also record the identity card details of the buyers in a record book that is to be maintained at the shops.



The police have informed the pharmacy owners across the state that criminal action would be taken against them if they violate the directive.



The state police have ordered that sedatives should not be sold in bulk under any circumstances and directed the pharmacy owners to inform the police about anyone who was insisting on sale of sedatives in bulk without proper prescription.



The police said even with a prescription, sedatives must not be given beyond a quantity and have asked the pharmacy owners that the police would provide the quantity that can be sold with a prescription.



--IANS

aal/khz/