TN opens Mullaperiyar dam shutters, high alert for people living on Periyar banks

Chennai/Thiruvanthapuram, Dec 6 (IANS) Tamil Nadu has opened nine shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam, leading to high water flow in the Periyar.



The nine shutters were opened to a height of 120 cm each and this has led to the heavy flow of water from the dam, situated in Kerala but maintained and managed by the Tamil Nadu government. The Supreme Court had fixed 142 feet as the maximum water level in the dam.



The Kerala government had raised its apprehensions over the Mullaperiyar shutters being opened at night without warning and water has started entering the houses of people living on the banks of Periyar in its Idukki district.



People on the banks of Periyar have been given a red alert and will be shifted to relief camps.



Kerala's Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, speaking to media persons, noted that it was "unfortunate on the part of Tamil Nadu to open the shutters at late night even after the appeal of our Chief Minister to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister regarding the same".



He also said that this action of Tamil Nadu cannot be accepted at any cost. He also said that he was on the way to the Periyar banks and will oversee the shifting of people from their homes to secure places in relief camps.



