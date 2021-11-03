TN opens more spillway shutters of Mullaperiyar dam

Chennai, Nov 3 (IANS) With incessant rains at the catchment area of the Mullaperiyar dam continuing, the Tamil Nadu authorities, who are maintaining and managing the dam, on Wednesday opened eight more of its 13 shutters to allow release of water.



Tamil Nadu had closed five shutters of the dam on Tuesday as the water level had come down to 138.1 feet and only one shutter was later opened, releasing 158 cusecs of water.



However, with continuous heavy rains on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in the catchment areas, the water level rose to 138.95 feet prompting the authorities to open the spillway shutters of the dam.



Three shutters of the dam were opened in the morning itself and three more shutters were opened later. With the water level continuing to rise, two more shutters were opened in the afternoon.



The inflow in the dam, that stood at 2,758.15 cusecs on Tuesday evening, rose to 5,291 cusecs by Wednesday morning and water level went up from 138.10 feet to 138.95 feet following heavy rains.



After the Kerala government raised concern over the increasing level of water in the dam and the possibility of flooding downstream, the Tamil Nadu side has opened the shutters of the dam.



According to the rule curve fixed by the Central Water Commission, Tamil Nadu is entitled to store up to 139.5 feet of water but the state agreed to open the shutters even as the water level touched 138.95 feet on Wednesday.



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has deputed state Water Resources Minister, S. Duraimurugan to monitor the Mullaperiyar dam on the spot. The minister is expected to reach Mullaperiyar on Friday.



Meanwhile Kerala Fire and Rescue Services head and Additional Director General of Police, B. Sandhya visited Mullaperiyar dam premises.



Sources in the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department told IANS that the two sides are in proper coordination on the dam issue and that the Kerala side is cooperating well.



