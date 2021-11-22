TN Motor Vehicle inspector killed in attempt to stop speeding vehicle

Chennai, Nov 22 (IANS) An inspector with the Tamil Nadu motor vehicles department, N. Kanagaraj, 57, was killed when a speeding vehicle knocked him down while he was trying to stop it by standing in the middle of the road. He was immediately brought to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister condoled the death of Kanagaraj and announced a solatium of Rs 50 lakh to the bereaved family from Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF).



The incident occurred on Monday at Vengalkalpatti in Karur district of the state. After knocking down the officer, the vehicle did not stop and sped away. Police said that CCTV visuals are being searched to trace the vehicle.



Police said that Kanagaraj was conducting routine vehicle checks under a bridge at Tiruchi- Karur National Highway when the incident occurred.



The Thanthonrimalai police have registered a case and constituted a special team to track the vehicle that caused the fatal injury on the motor vehicle inspector. Police teams are searching the surveillance cameras installed at the toll plazas to trace the vehicle and eyewitnesses, according to sources in police have informed that it was a cab that had hit the officer.



--IANS

aal/skp/