TN minister asks BJP to protest against Centre on temple opening

Chennai, Oct 8 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charity Endowment (HR&CE) P.K. Sekar Babu has called upon the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP to conduct protest marches against the Central government regarding opening of temples on all days.



The minister said that the state government had closed temples in the state on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday on the basis of guidelines from the Union government.



Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, K. Annamalai had on Thursday while inaugurating a protest of the party in front of Kalikambal temple said that if the state government does not take an action to reopen temples on all days within 10 days, the state BJP would conduct massive agitations that would bring the Tamil Nadu government in a standstill.



Meanwhile, the HR&CE minister said 10 new arts and science colleges would be opened across the state.



The Minister also said that two of the new colleges would be named after Lord Shiva and Lord Muruga. The Sri Kapaleeswar College named after Lord Shiva would come up Kulathur in Chennai while Arulmigu Arthanareeswar Arts and Science College named after Lord Muruga would be set up at Thiruchengode Taluk in Namakkal district.



