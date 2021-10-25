TN 'man-eater' tiger critical at K'taka rehabilitation centre

Mysuru, Oct 25 (IANS) The alleged man-eater tiger captured in Tamil Nadu and later sent to Mysuru Chamundi Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre is in critical state after surgery, sources said on Monday.



Sources said that the seven-year tiger captured in Tamil Nadu was injured on its abdomen by a tusker while attacking a calf, and has suffered injury to its liver too.



Though surgery has been conducted, sources in the rehabilitation centre said that the chances of the tiger's survival are low.



The adult tiger was tranquilised and captured by Tamil Nadu foresters at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve after it reportedly turned into a man-eater. A medical team has been monitoring the tiger as it was found to have injuries on the body.



Identified as MDT-23 (Mudumalai Division Tiger-23), the captured tiger was shifted to Mysuru for treatment. It was originally planned to shift it to the Vandalur zoo.



According to the foresters, the tiger had allegedly mauled three persons and around 10 cattle in the Mudumalai forest area in Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu in the past two months. It was captured on October 15 after foresters conducted combing operations for nearly a month.



--IANS

mka/vd







