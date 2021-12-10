TN makes Covid jabs mandatory for students above 18 yr to attend college

Chennai, Dec 10 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Health Department has made Covid vaccination mandatory for students above 18 years of age to attend college classes, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Friday.



Addressing media persons after attending a high-level meeting of educationists here, he said that the Secretary, Higher Education will write letters to all the educational institutions directing them to make it mandatory for students above 18 years of age to get at least one dose of the vaccine administered to them.



He said that only 46 per cent of engineering students above 18 years have taken the first dose of vaccine and only 12 per cent of the students have taken both the doses of vaccine.



Subramanian said that college administrators should verify the student list and ensure that 100 per cent double doses have been administered.



There have been reports of a higher possibility and risk of spread of infection in college canteens and dining area of the educational institutions.



The Minister also said that student get-togethers and functions must not be held without prior permission from the Health Department. He also said that students must bring in food in disposable containers and be sent to canteens in batches.



With the Omicron variant creating problems in several countries, the Centre has directed all the state governments to be focus on vaccination drives.



--IANS

