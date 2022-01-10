TN logs 13,990 fresh Covid cases, 11 deaths

Chennai, Jan 10 (IANS) Tamil Nadu recorded a total of 13,990 fresh Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths on Monday, according to the state health department.



Of the total deaths reported, eight were in government hospitals and three in private hospitals. The Test positivity rate (TPR) on Monday was 8.7 per cent.



In a statement, the state public health department said that 62,767 people were under treatment which included home treatment as well.



The state has a total of 185 Omicron cases so far.



--IANS

aal/shb/