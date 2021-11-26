TN, K'taka, Kerala theatrical rights of 'Panni Kutty' acquired by 11:11 Productions

Chennai, Nov 26 (IANS) The theatrical rights of director Anucharan Murugaiyan's upcoming comedy caper 'Panni Kutty', featuring comedians Yogi Babu and Karunakaran in the lead, for the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka have been acquired by Dr Prabhu Thilak's 11:11 productions.



Lyca Productions, which produced the film, took to Twitter on Thursday to make the announcement.



The production firm said, "YogiBabu's #PanniKutty TamilNadu, Kerala, Karnataka theatrical rights acquired by 11:11 Cinema."



The film is among those that are eagerly awaited for a number of reasons.



Firstly, it has two comedians playing the lead. Next, it will mark the return of well known Tamil orator and comedian Dindugal Leoni back to the big screen. That apart, director Anucharan Murugaiyan's earlier film Kirumi had come in for a lot of critical acclaim. All of these reasons have increased expectations from the film.



Shot by cinematographer Sathish Murugan, Panni Kutty has music by K and has been edited by director Anucharan himself.



