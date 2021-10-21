TN ice cream parlour sealed for serving alcohol-mixed dessert

Chennai, Oct 21 (IANS) An ice cream parlour in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore was sealed on Thursday for serious lapses, including mixing alcohol in some desserts, officials said.



An inspection by Food Safety Department officials was carried out at the outlet on Avinashi road after complaints were received on Wednesday.



When questioned, two staff of the ice cream parlour admitted that they used to mix alcohol in two desserts, flouting food safety norms.



Alcohol was allegedly mixed in two desserts - caramel custard and dark chocolate and half-used bottles of brandy and whiskey were recovered from the parlour, officials said.



The Food and Safety Department officials also said that the staff of the ice cream parlour who were preparing food did not have medical fitness certificates. Officials said that the staff in kitchen were not covering the hair and were not wearing masks and gloves.



The ice cream parlour was sealed by Food Safety Department officials in the presence of revenue officials.



--IANS

