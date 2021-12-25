TN govt urges Foxconn to upgrade facilities for its workers

Chennai, Dec 25 (IANS) Tamil Nadu government has urged electronic items manufacturer Foxconn Technology India Ltd to provide necessary basic facilities at the hostels where its women workers are staying.



The state government said it has urged the Foxconn to improve (a) the boarding and lodging facilities of its contract workers (b) provide adequate number of bathrooms and toilets, drinking water facilities and well ventilated rooms (c) get the District Collectors permission for the worker's hostels (d) cook and supply the food at the place where the workers are staying and (e ) sanction leave for the workers when they ask for and make alternate arrangements with the man power supply agencies during their absence.



According to the government, the Foxconn has agreed to implement the suggestions.



Hundreds of workers of Foxconn recently protested on the National Highway demanding to know the status of colleagues who were affected by food poisoning recently.



About 14,000 men and women are employed in the Foxconn unit that makes electronic components, iPhones for Apple and others.



Many of the women workers are staying in the nearby dormitories.



According to workers, several women workers were affected due to food poisoning after taking lunch at one of the dormitories.



The affected workers were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment and some were admitted.



According to workers, the management did not give any proper answer when queried about the health condition of women workers who were admitted to the hospital.



