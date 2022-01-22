TN govt should ensure completion of NH projects: PMK

Chennai, Jan 22 (IANS) Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss on Saturday termed as shocking the statement of Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari saying challenges are being faced in laying National Highways in Tamil Nadu.



Ramadoss said the Tamil Nadu government should explain the status as Gadkari's charge is a serious one and National Highway projects are important for the state's economic growth.



The PMK leader also said the eight lane expressway between Chennai-Salem is not necessary as it destroys the livelihood of several farmers.



Ramadoss said the Tamil Nadu government should not implement the Chennai-Salem expressway even if the central government puts pressure.



Recently Gadkari said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is finding it difficult to source construction aggregates and getting forest clearance in Tamil Nadu due to its bureaucratic system.



Gadkari urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to look into the matter and sort out the issues.



Last December, the NHAI had said it is foreclosing four major highway projects as the contractors were not able to source the construction aggregates.



--IANS

