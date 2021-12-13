TN govt ready to relook its real estate laws: Stalin

Chennai, Dec 13 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday said the state government is ready to revise the old laws relating to town and country planning, apartment ownership and others.



Stalin also said the government will bring in single window clearance for development of plots and deemed approval schemes.



Inaugurating the conference organised by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India (CREDAI) Tamil Nadu here, Stalin said the government is ready to have a relook at The Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act 1971, Tamil Nadu Apartment Ownership Act 1974, Tamil Nadu Slum Areas (Improvement and Clearance) Act 1971 and other related laws.



He also said the government plans to redevelop the old housing board apartments through public-private-partnership (PPP) mode.



According to Stalin, necessary steps are being taken to amend the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act taking into consideration the current urban growth.



Announcing that the government would extend the validity period of Building Plan Permission by three years to eight years, Stalin said the third master plan for Chennai is being readied covering the period 2026 to 2046.



Stalin said the state government has got the Central government's sanction to build 6.2 lakh houses at an outlay of Rs 31,179 crore in an attempt to make Tamil Nadu a hut free state.



