TN govt orders setting up of Karunanidhi memorial at Marina

Chennai, Nov 8 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government on Monday issued an order to set up a memorial for former Chief Minister, late Kalignar Karunanidhi, on the Marina in Chennai.



The memorial, coming up on 2.21 acre land and at an estimated cost of Rs 39 crore, will showcase the former Chief Minister's achievements and thoughts through photographs and visual displays so that future generations are able to learn about his life and achievements.



The state Public Works Department has been entrusted with getting all the clearances regarding the CRZ-11 criteria and to ensure that the construction of the memorial is done in accordance with all stipulations and legal requirements.



The state government has also directed the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority to provide the memorial construction plan permission to the government. It has also informed the Coastal Management Authority to prepare a report on whether the memorial falls under the CRZ-11 .



The Coastal Management Authority is also directed to advise the government whether the burial site of the late Karunanidhi was within the Anna memorial.



The Chennai Collector has been advised to provide the necessary clearances to construct the memorial within the Anna memorial complex.



--IANS

aal/vd












