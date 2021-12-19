TN forms 4 teams to find identity of boy found dead in pushcart

Chennai, Dec 19 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Police have constituted four special teams to find out the identity of a five-year-old boy who was found dead in a pushcart on December 15. Post-mortem report has revealed that the child died of either dehydration or hunger.



The body was found on the Villupuram-Chennai highway in a pushcart near a pharmacy and police have registered a case of unnatural death.



A senior police officer quoting doctors who conducted the autopsy at Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH) said that the child died due to natural causes, either due to dehydration or hunger. The stomach of the boy was empty, police officer said.



The photo of the boy is circulated in WhatsApp groups of teachers and Anganwadi workers, police said.



Villupuram District Police has constituted four special teams that have commenced combing operations.



