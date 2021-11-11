TN floods: Governor speaks to CM, expresses thanks to Modi

Chennai, Nov 11 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Thursday spoke to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and took stock of the rescue and relief operations undertaken by the state government in Chennai and other parts of the state.



An official statement from the Rajbhavan on Thursday said that the Governor also spoke to the Director-General of National Disaster and Response Force (NDRF) S.N. Pradhan on the rescue and relief operations undertaken in the state.



The Governor also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their support in the relief and rescue operations and mitigating measures for the flood-affected areas of the state.



The NDRF has already deployed 14 battalions for rescue operations in the state while the SDRF has eight companies deployed in the flood-affected areas and waterlogged areas.



--IANS

aal/shb/