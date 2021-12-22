TN farmer's girl receives 3 cr US scholarship for bachelors study

Chennai, Dec 22 (IANS) Swega Swaminathan from Kasipalayam village in Erode district, who is the daughter of a farmer has received a full scholarship of Rs 3 crore to pursue a bachelor's degree in Chicago University in the United States of America.



Chicago University stands among the first ten ranked universities globally.



Swega was trained and mentored by Dexterity global under its leadership development and carrier development programme, according to a statement from the organisation.



Sharad Vivek Sagar, founder of Dexterity global in a tweet said: "This is huge. A 17-year-old Dexterity to College fellow from Erode in Tamil Nadu, the daughter of a small farmer, Swega has been accepted to the University of Chicago, one of the top 10 universities in the world on a full scholarship worth 3 crores.



Sharad Sagar also said that Dexterity global is a not-for-profit, national organisation powering the next generation of leaders through educational opportunities and training.



