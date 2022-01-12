TN declares January 17 as holiday for educational institutions, govt staff
Wed, 12 Jan 2022 1641974766000
Chennai, Jan 12 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has announced January 17 as a holiday for government offices and educational institutions.
The offices and educational institutions will have to work on January 29, Saturday as a compensatory working day.
Based on representations and petitions from employee unions seeking a holiday on Monday, the government issued the order on Tuesday evening.
January 18 is already a government holiday in state due to the Thaipoosam festival and with a total lockdown on January 16, the state will not function till coming Wednesday.
--IANS
aal/shb/
