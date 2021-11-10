TN Dalit youth dies 'mysteriously', family alleges honour killing

Chennai, Nov 10 (IANS) The family of a Dalit BCom graduate, who died under mysterious circumstances in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari on November 7, alleged that he was a victim of "honour killing". Police, however, denied their claims.



Anand, brother of the deceased Suresh Kumar, alleged that he was in a love affair with an upper caste woman which was opposed by her family and two of her brothers had threatened him with dire consequences if he did not back out from the relation.



Suresh Kumar was living at Thovalai Puthur in Kanniyakumari and was doing painting contract work.



The family of the woman with whom Suresh Kumar was said to be in a relationship reportedly lodged a complaint with police. Anand said that a police constable from Bhoothapandi police station reached Suresh Kumar's residence, along with a relative of the woman, and asked him to accompany them to the police station.



Suresh Kumar, according to his brother, told them that he would reach the police station on his two-wheeler.



His family said that later Suresh Kumar was found battling for life at a grove near the woman's residence in Kanniyakumari. Anand said that Suresh Kumar was rushed to the Kanniyakumari government hospital on November 7 but was declared dead by doctors.



Anand said that his brother was in love with the woman for the past several years and had recently visited the residence of the woman along with a friend and requested her family to marry her to him. He was, however, threatened with dire consequences by the family of the woman including her two brothers.



Police, however, said that the woman was engaged to another person and Suresh had reached her home and created a scene following which the family complained to the police.



Police also said that the post-mortem report of Suresh Kumar had revealed that he died of consuming poison.



