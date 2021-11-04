TN cops sceptical on getting weekly off even after Govt Order

Chennai, Nov 4 (IANS) Police personnel of Tamil Nadu are sceptical whether the department would implement the Government Order (GO) issued on Wednesday regarding weekly off in the rank of Constable Grade-II to Head constable.



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had during the election campaign of 2021 promised one day weekly off for police personnel in the rank between Grade II constable and head constable and on Wednesday the Government issued an order regarding the same.



The GO states that move is an effort for the police personnel to take care of their health and also spend quality time with their family members.



A police constable generally has to work 14 hours without any break and in most cases the possibility of the superior officers granting a weekly off is remote. Most of the policemen are sceptical about whether they will actually get a weekly off.



A Chennai cop who does not wish to be named, said, "Earlier also the Government and DGPs had issued orders for a weekly off, but it was never implemented and I don't think that it will happen even now as our job is like that."



He said that most of the policemen prefer compensatory salary for the weekly off day which is more practical.



Tamil Nadu Director General of Police, C. Sylendra Babu has also ordered compulsory off for police personnel on their birthdays and their wedding anniversaries.



Policemen are of the opinion that two former DGPs, J.K. Tripathy and T.K. Rajendran had tried similar reforms but nothing happened as the senior officers used to cite shortage of staff and pending investigations as the reasons for not granting weekly off.



Most of the policemen believe that the government would take into account the points raised by them and implement the order at the earliest.



