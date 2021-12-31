TN CM violates his own order: Panneerselvam

Chennai, Dec 31 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O.Panneerselvam on Friday condemned the holding of government function with sea of people attending in Trichy and Thanjavur when Covid-19 spead is increasing in Tamil Nadu.



He also said Chief Minister M.K.Stalin has violated his own order of Covid-19 restrictions, which is nothing but "painful".



Panneerselvam said holding a government function in which a sea of people gathered when there is a spike in Covid-19 cases and Chief Minister himself addressing it is like fence eating the crop.



He also pointed out the government's statement extending the Covid-19 restrictions till 31.12.2021 wherein it was said that the possibilities of Coronavirus spreading is high when a large number of people gather at one place.



According to Panneerselvam, on 30.12.2021, on the pretext of distributing welfare measures by the government, huge meetings with a large number of people were held in Thanjavur and Trichy and Stalin himself had addressed them.



Panneerselvam also urged the government to ban social/cultural/political and government functions at a time when Covid-19 and Omicron is spreading.





