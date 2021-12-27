TN CM Stalin pays homage to singer Manikka Vinayagam

Chennai, Dec 27 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday paid homage to well-known Tamil film singer and actor Manikka Vinayagam, who passed away on Sunday night after suffering a cardiac arrest.



The 73-year-old singer, who has sung over 800 film songs and over 15,000 devotional numbers, was the son of legendary Bharathanatyam teacher Vazhuvoor B. Ramaiah Pillai.



Sources say the singer was unwell for sometime and had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in the city.



Stalin, along with his wife Durga, paid homage to the late singer at his residence on Monday morning.



The singer is known for his distinct, powerful voice that enabled several numbers like 'Kannukkulla Kelathi' from Vikram's 'Dhill' and 'Koduva Meesai' from 'Dhool' to emerge as chartbusters.



The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, in his condolence message, said that he was saddened by the news of the passing away of singer-actor Vazhuvoor Manikka Vinayagam. The singer had ensured that the emotion of the songs was communicated with precision to fans through his rich voice, the Chief Minister said.



Expressing condolences to the family of the singer and to his friends from the industry, the Chief Minister said that the singer, like his name, was a gem.



--IANS

mani/kr