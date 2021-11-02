TN CM lays foundation of houses for Sri Lankan Tamils

Chennai, Nov 2 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the construction of houses for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees who live in rehabilitation camps in the state.



Chief Minister launched the construction for 3,510 houses at a cost of Rs 142.16 crore. He launched the first phase at Melmonavur rehabilitation camp at Vellore on Tuesday.



According to a statement from the Chief Minister's office, 7,469 houses would be built for 19,046 Sri Lankan Tamil refugee families spread across 106 camps in Tamil Nadu. The estimated cost for the construction is around Rs 317 crore.



The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also launched the development works at Melmonavur camp at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore for basic amenities like water supply, roads and electricity.



The Chief Minister also distributed skill development training admission certificates to three beneficiaries. Handloom garments, gas connection, equipment and silverware vessels were also distributed by the Chief Minister in addition to the training admission certificate.



The Chief Minister distributed cheques to 13 Self Help Groups (SHG) under the Community Investment Fund (CIF). Cheques were given to students to pursue higher education.



The construction of the second phase of the houses for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees will commence soon.



Tamil Nadu minister for Water resources, S. Duraimurugan, and other senior leaders were present during the stone laying foundation at Vellore on Monday.



