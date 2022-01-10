TN Chief Minister visits ration shops, inspects Pongal gift hampers

Chennai, Jan 10 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday visited the ration shops in Royapettah and WashermenPett in Chennai and inspected the distribution of Pongal gift hampers.



Stalin had on Sunday requested his cabinet colleagues, MLAs and district collectors to monitor the distribution of Pongal gift hampers to the people of the state and ensure that quality products are distributed.



The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister while inspecting the ration shop at Dr. Vijayarghavalu Street in Washermenpet said that some miscreants were spreading rumours against the Pongal gift hamper scheme and said that everybody must ensure that quality products are distributed to the beneficiaries of Tamil Nadu.



He said that the state government was spending a whopping Rs 1,297 crore for over 2.15 crore ration card holders of Tamil Nadu for the Pongal gift hampers.



The chief minister had announced that Pongal gift hampers would be distributed to the people of the state to overcome the difficulties faced by Covid -19 and floods.



There were allegations of some DMK leaders indulging in buying Sugarcane pieces that are part of the gift hamper at a reduced rate from the farmers and instead jacking up the price and selling it to the government to be included in the gift hamper.



--IANS

aal/shb/