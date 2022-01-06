TN Assembly session to conclude on Friday as Covid cases surge

Chennai, Jan 6 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session, which commenced on Wednesday with the customary address of the state Governor, will conclude on Friday.



The session has been cut short to three days due to the onset of third Covid-19 wave.



The decision was taken in a meeting of all political parties chaired by Assembly Speaker M. Appavu on Wednesday.



On Thursday, an obituary reference will be made to departed leaders, former legislators and eminent personalities who passed away. A supplementary budget for 2021-22 will be presented and the Chief Minister is scheduled to give a motion of thanks to the Governor's address.



Meanwhile, for the first time, the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) live telecast the Governor's address on Wednesday.



The Tamil Nadu Assembly is in the process of live telecasting its proceedings, this being a trial session for the same. DD Podhigai, the Tamil regional news service of Doordarshan had also live telecast the Governor's address apart from the DIPR web streaming it live.



To get a first-hand information, the DIPR officials have already visited Parliament and several legislative assemblies, including Kerala and Maharashtra where the proceedings are live telecast.



The visuals of question hour on January 6 and 7 will be live telecast as also the Chief Minister's reply to the Governor's address on Friday.



