TMC leader justifies huge difference in party's flagship scheme payout in Goa, Bengal

Panaji, Dec 27 (IANS) The Trinamool Congress on Monday justified the vast disparity in the payout in the West Bengal government's Griha Laxmi scheme and the promise of Rs 5,000 to every household in Goa made recently by the party's founder Mamata Banjeree.



Women who have enrolled under the government scheme in the eastern state are paid only Rs 500 per month.



"Bengal, where our party chief is the CM, has a population of 10 crore. In Goa, the population is 15 lakh, In Bengal they (AITC) promised Rs 500 and gave 500. We have promised Rs 5,000, we will give 5,000," Goa AITC leader Kiran Kandolkar told reporters.



While expressing confidence that the AITC-Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party alliance would form a government after the 2022 state Assembly polls, Kandolkar also said that its government would make a budgetary allocation for disbursing money under the scheme for which more than 1.5 lakh women have already enrolled with the party.



"How we will do it, we will explain after we form a government. We will do it through budget allocation," Kandolkar said.



