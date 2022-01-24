TMC fields ex-Cong leaders Tanwar, Dev to poach Cong workers

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) The TMC in Goa has fielded two ex-Congress leaders for the party election management in Goa. The two leaders quit the Congress recently to join the TMC.



The TMC has roped in Ashok Tanwar, former Youth Congress and Haryana President to work for the party in Goa. Tanwar is reaching out to Youth Congress leaders and cadres who are upset with the party.



Tanwar speaking to IANS claimed that no government can be formed without the TMC, "the party is going to win more than a dozen seats in the state as the Congress is in self destruction mode, not taking the state leaders into confidence."



He said that he is not poaching anybody but it is the Congress workers who have been approaching him due to the pathetic state the party. The TMC is giving formidable options to Goans with former Chief Minister Luizinho Falerio leading the party in the state. Falerio was Congress ex-chief minister and senior leader of the party.



Similarly Sushmita Dev who headed the women's wing of the party has also been roped in to woo Congress women leaders and workers into the TMC, which is fighting its first Goa polls. Dev and Tanwar were genext leaders of the Congress but both have parted ways and are now denting their former party's prospects in the state.



The Congress had alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress were contesting in Goa to split the opposition vote and help the BJP. Congress senior observer for Goa, P. Chidambaram, said the people are voting either for the BJP or for regime change. Chidambaram in a statement had said, "My assessment that the AAP (and the TMC) will only fracture the non-BJP vote in Goa has been confirmed by Mr Arvind Kejriwal. The contest in Goa is between Congress and BJP".



"Those who want a regime change (after 10 years of misrule) will vote for the Congress. Those who want the regime to continue will vote for the BJP. The choice before the voter in Goa is stark and clear. Do you want a regime change or not? I appeal to the voters of Goa to vote for a regime change and vote Congress," he added.



The Congress is facing a tough battle in Goa while trying to be ahead of the BJP as the Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party are spoiling the grand old party's game in the state. After the Congress did not respond to offers of alliance the TMC had launched an attack on the Congress .



Trinamool Congress national Vice President Pawan Varma last week attacked the top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and P. Chidambaram, and had said that they have not been able to "rise above their narrow silos" to respond to the political challenges.



"The Congress is driven by the ambition of one leader whose inadequacy I do not need to explain. Since 2012, the Congress under this leadership has lost 90 per cent of the elections it has fought. If it could deliver, why would there be a need for change? You have seen the track record... 2014, 2019," Varma told reporters.



--IANS

miz/bg