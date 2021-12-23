'Tis The Season To Slay And Shine

By Nimerta C Sharan

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANSlife) Celebrations surely look different post-pandemic, but they're not cancelled. Whether you're hosting an intimate dinner or heading out, you need to dress the part. If you're still on the lookout for some party-perfect numbers to add to your wardrobe, there's no better place to visit than the Instagram handles of these Bollywood beauties. Take a look!





Slick And Shiny



Alia Bhatt opted for a retro twin set from designer Aniket Satam for one of her recent outings. For someone who mostly keeps it soft and feminine, the glittery bomber jacket and metallic zipped skirt was a refreshing change. The minimal accessories and subtle make-up worked well with this look. If you're heading out for a party, this combo hits the spot.



All Red Everything



Whether it's on the red carpet or at movie promotions, Piggy Chops is known for her statement-making ensembles. She was recently spotted in a bright Sergio Hudson pantsuit at an event in New York. Pantsuits are a wardrobe investment -- no matter which style you gravitate towards, they are perfect to wear to any celebration, and they all scream power!



Sporty Chic



If comfy and cosy top your priority list, then athleisure is your best bet. Working the trend, fashionista Deepika Padukone picked a fun Adidas set and paired it with matching heels. An alternate option is to swap the sandals with some vintage white sneakers or ankle boots. Of late, celebrities across the world are indulging in cool hybrid clothing.



L(ong) B(lack) D(ress)



While the midi-hem has been a major trend since forever, this season we're voting for long and lady-like. The super glam Malaika Arora opted for a velvet Maison d'AngelAnn dress to wear to an event. She went all out with smokey eyes and diamond jewellery. If bling is not your thing, you can style your outfit with just statement earrings.



Cosy Coats



There's something altogether luxe about oversized coats. From opulent wool and faux fur to leather and oversized puffers, there's a coat for every occasion. Style Diva Sonam Kapoor paired her animal print dress with a similar print jacket, both by designer Brandon Maxwell. Now, layering animal prints might not be the best idea, but Kapoor makes it work.



