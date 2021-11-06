Tips To Connect With Your Spiritual Self

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANSlife) The spiritual element of wellness can be the most personal piece of the puzzle when trying to place all dimensions of wellness together. Generally, people like to live a life with meaning and purpose. When these goals are met, it puts harmony in ones own life, and in the lives of those who they surround themselves with.





So, what can you do to connect with your spiritual self? It's best to figure out what techniques work for you. Since connecting with the spiritual self involves one's values, beliefs, and purpose, it can be achieved in several ways-both physically and mentally.



Surbhi Bansal Co-founder Nirmalaya shares 5 tips to connect with your spiritual self:



Set your intention: Your intention can be as simple as saying to yourself, "I want to learn more about spirituality in general," or it could be as formal as sharing your intention with friends in order to celebrate your start on this lifelong journey. Consciously acknowledging your yearning and curiosity, even if only to yourself, is like opening a door and setting out on the path of the seeker.



Be still every day: Our connection to spirit, the universe, or whatever you prefer to call it, is primarily a felt experience. Therefore, a great way to establish a strong spiritual practice is to set aside time to intentionally quiet your thinking mind using meditation, chanting, or mindfulness. All it takes is 15 minutes a day.



Find a quiet spot where you can sit comfortably and undisturbed, set your timer, and observe your mind. If that seems daunting, start with a guided meditation. There are tons of free apps and recordings available online. Find one you like, and commit to following it once a day.



Don't neglect your body: The mind, body, and spirit are all connected, so don't forget to employ your physical body in your pursuit of the mystical. Dancing, drumming, practising yoga, singing, even playing sports are all deeply intuitive ways to express our spiritual selves using our bodies. See if you can get out of your head and simply allow your body to tell you what it wants.



Think positively: Once you start viewing things in your life in a positive manner, you will find yourself thinking differently and refocusing your mind on a happy, healthy place. When you eliminate negativity and re-frame how you think of certain things and situations, you'll notice yourself being more relaxed.



Travel. It's true! Taking time for yourself to travel to a comforting place or somewhere new can do wonders for your mind. When you are at a place where your mind can keep out distractions and help you reflect and rest, you will have a better connection with yourself. This allows you to weed out stressors and set your mind on the right path for overall wellness. Some activities to take part in when on a trip can be exercising, speaking with a counsellor or advisor, meditation, or taking a temporary vow of silence.



--IANS

lh/tb/