TikTok testing 'repost' button to share clips

Beijing, Jan 5 (IANS) Short video platform TikTok is reportedly testing a "repost" button in its app that allows users to quickly re-share a clip with their followers.



According to Engadget, the new feature which the company described as an early test is not available to everyone yet, though it appears to be cropping up for some users over the last several days.



"Currently, we are experimenting with a new way for people to share TikTok videos they enjoy," a TikTok spokesperson was quoted as saying in a statement.



The feature appears as a yellow "repost" button alongside the app's other sharing features.



TechCrunch reported that reposting a clip won't publish it to your profile but it will push the video to the "For You" feeds of your friends.



You can also add a brief comment that will appear with the clip, so your friends can see "why you reposted this video," the report said.



While TikTok has long been known for users endlessly remixing and re-sharing each other's clips, the repost button is the first time the app has had something akin to a retweet -- the ability to quickly re-share a video from your feed as it is, it added.



--IANS

vc/khz/skp/