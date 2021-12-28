Tigress pounces on dog in Ranthambore, video goes viral

Jaipur, Dec 28 (IANS) A video of a tigress pouncing on and dragging away a dog, close to a fleet of tourist vehicles in Rajasthan's Ranthambore national park, has gone viral on social media.



The video shows a tigress, named Sultana, hunting a dog inside Zone 1 of the national park on Monday morning.



The video shows the stray dog roaming near the safari vehicles but soon the tigress comes, pounces upon the dog, and drags it into trees nearby. "Pakad liya, pakad liya (It caught the dog)," a tourist is heard yelling.



Wildlife Conservation Trust CEO and wildlife photographer Anish Andheria, in a tweet, said: "Tiger kills dog inside R'bhore. In doing so it is exposing itself to deadly diseases such as canine distemper that can decimate a tiger population in no time. Dogs have emerged as a big threat to wildlife. Their presence inside sanctuaries needs to be controlled."



The video has garnered over 43,000 views since it was posted on Twitter a day ago.



