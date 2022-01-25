Tight security in Chennai for Republic Day, 6800 cops deployed

Chennai, Jan 25 (IANS) The Chennai police have put in place a five-tier security net ahead of the Republic Day celebrations with around 6800 police personnel being deployed to ensure a peaceful parade at Kamarajar Salai.



Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi will hoist the Tricolour at the flag post near the Gandhi statute in Kamarajar Salai on Wednesday.



The police have been deployed at airports, railway stations, bus terminus, beaches, bus stops, commercial complexes, religious places like temples, mosques and churches.



With Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announcing that the tableau rejected by the Union government would be on display during the Republic Day parade in Chennai, the focus will mainly be on this.



Three floats on the theme, Tamil Nadu in Freedom Struggle, will feature Tamil icons such as Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi, V.O. Chidambaranar, Rani Velu Nachiyar who is credited to be the first woman freedom fighter to raise a sword against the British much before the Rani of Jhansi.



The tableau will also feature the Maruthu Pandiyar brothers who were executed by the East India company on charges of fighting in the War for India's Independence.



Due to Covid-19, there will not be any presentations from government departments as well as performances by school and college children.



