Tiger found dead in MP's Bandhavgarh

Bhopal, Nov 8 (IANS) A tiger was found dead in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, an official said on Monday.



The carcass of the big cat, around four to five years old, was spotted by a patrol team of forest officials near Bamor village under Pataur core area of the reserve.



Though the exact reason behind the tiger's death has not been ascertained yet, the officials in BTR suspected the reason to be a territorial fight with another tiger.



"During the probe by the dog squad, the evidence of presence of a tiger, a tigress and two cubs was found within 500 metres of the spot. Probably, there was a territorial fight between the big cats," Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Deputy Director, Lavit Bharti, said.



Bharti added that villagers of nearby area have advised not to venture in the nearby forest area. "An alert has been issued and people have been advised to be careful while venturing out in the area to avoide any untoward incident," he said.



After an autopsy, the carcass was disposed of as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines and the viscera was sent to a laboratory for examination, the official added.



As per the All-India Tiger Estimated Report in 2018, Madhya Pradesh has a total of 526 tigers, highest in any state across the country.



The state also has a number of tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura, and Panna.



As per the report, more than 30 tigers moved out of the Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR) in recent years to find a new territory.



Last week, a tiger named Heera was killed in PTR area in Santa district.



--IANS

pd/sks