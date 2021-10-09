Thunderstorm adds to woes of rain-hit Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 9 (IANS) Heavy rains due to thunderstorm on Saturday added to the woes of citizens in Hyderabad even before the city could recover from Friday night's heavy downpour.



For the second time in less than 24 hours, people were caught in traffic snarls in various parts of the city as several key roads were inundated.



Huge traffic jams were seen in several areas in the heart of the city including Nampally, Moazzamjai Market, Basheerbagh, Hyderguda, Lakdikapul, Abids, Koti, Somajiguda, Punajgutta, Ameerpet, Begumpet and Secunderabad.



Overflowing drains submerged roads in Amberpet, Golnaka, Kachiguda, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, Hayatnagar and other areas.



Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were on the field to clear the water logging.



Many areas experienced heavy rainfall coupled with gusty winds in the late afternoon.



Lightening struck a four-storey building in Venkateswara Nagar in Kukatpally. There were no casualties but the building suffered minor damage.



According to Telangana State Development Planning Society, Himayatnagar received maximum rainfall of 9.53 cm. Pattigadda in Secunderabad recorded 6.93 cm rainfall.



The heavy rains caused severe inconvenience to people leaving for their native places in other districts of Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh for Dasara.



Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) managing director V.C. Sajjanar said all scheduled city buses, inter state and district buses were running late than the scheduled time.



Friday night's heavy rains triggered flash floods in some parts of the city and outskirts, inundating low lying areas.



The DRF teams, municipal employees and police personnel evacuated people from the water-logged areas in Hayatnagar and shifted them to relief camps.



