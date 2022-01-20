Three transgenders held for mugging man

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Three transgenders were arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly waylaying a man and looting Rs 4,500 from him, police said on Thursday.



The accused transgenders were identified as Rubi, Rani and Ravina.



When the police were patrolling in Yamuna Khadar area, a person named Roshan came to them and told them that he was robbed of his cash by three transgenders.



He said that he was going to Shapporji labour camp when he was stopped by three transgenders. They took him inside the jungle and robbed him of Rs 4,500, he said, adding that the accused could be apprehended if the police raided the jungle.



"The team readily swung in to action and raided the jungle under the directions of senior officials. The complainant also accompanied it. Soon after the team reached inside the jungle, it noticed three persons who started running on seeing the police party. The complainant pointed towards them. The team followed and overpowered them after a brief chase," said the police.



All the three were then taken into custody. On cursory search, they were found carrying cash Rs 4,500 which they robbed from the victim.



A case of robbery was registered at PS Sunlight Colony against them.



On sustained interrogation, the transgenders told the cops that they had no means to earn their livelihood. They used to rob pedestrians by taking them to an isolated places.



All the accused transgenders are residents of West Bengal. They were remanded into judicial custody by the court.



Further probe in the matter is underway.



