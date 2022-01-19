Three siblings booked for cow trafficking in MP

Bhopal, Jan 19 (IANS) Three siblings have been booked on the charges of cow trafficking in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, police said on Wednesday.



A group of people (all belonging to Hindu community) were found transporting nearly six cows in a vehicle. The vehicle carrying cows was spotted by a group of locals at a village under Baikunthpur police station in Rewa district. Noticing that locals have cornered them, cow traffickers stopped the vehicle and fled from the spot.



Shivanand Dwivedi, a local activist told IANS that legs of cows were tied with ropes. "Leg of a cow was chopped off. The injured cow was taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment. However, when locals informed the police about the incident, police refused to register a case."



Dwivedi further claimed it's not the first such incident of cows smuggling in the district.



"A similar case had occurred two years back in the same Baikunthpur area but no action was taken by the local police. This incident had occurred on the intervening night of January 13-14, however, the case was registered on January 17 after the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India informed the wildlife department and the Superintendent of Police, Rewa," he further said.



FIR copy available with IANS stated that three persons involved in alleged trafficking and cruelty of cows have been booked under Sections 411, 414, and 429 of the IPC, Section 11(1)(d) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, and Sections 4 and 9 of the Madhya Pradesh Govansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam, 2004.



All three accused in the case have been identified as Ashok Gupta, Prince Gupta and Dashrath Gupta, residents of Baikunthpur area.



Now, activists alleged that the local police have not arrested any of the accused involved in the matter.



However, Town Inspector (TI) Baikunthpur police station told IANS over phone on Wednesday: "Action has been taken as per the Madhya Pradesh Govansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam, 2004, according to which, offence liable to punishment less than seven years will be issued notices and will not be arrested. Therefore, we have issued notices to them and the case will be heard in the district court."



