Three protesters killed in Khartoum

Khartoum, Oct 31 (IANS) Three protesters were killed in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum as demonstrations continued against the military takeover of the country, authorities said on Sunday.



According to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, protesters on Saturday gathered in the country's major cities of Khartoum, Bahri and Omdurman, reports Xinhua news agency.



As the bridges linking the three cities were closed, the protesters could not reach the capital city which houses the government headquarters, Republican Palace and the Army Command.



"Three protesters were killed after they were shot during the demonstrations in Omdurman city," the non-governmental committee said in a statement, adding that 110 demonstrators were injured from live ammunition and tear gas.



Sudanese Police said it was forced to use tear gas after some protesters became aggressive.



"There were protesters who deviated from peacefulness and attacked the police forces and some important sites which forced us to use tear gas," said the police in a statement.



On October 25, the General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency across the country, dissolved the transitional Sovereign Council and the government, and relieved the state governors.



Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was detained along with other civilian leaders, but was released.



However, the army chief denied the "arrest" of Hamdok, saying the Prime Minister was staying at Al-Burhan's house and was safe, until being released.



Demonstrators continued their protests in Khartoum, rejecting the measures announced by Al-Burhan and demanding a civilian government.



--IANS

ksk/

