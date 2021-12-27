Three more cases of Omicron take tally to 46 in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 27 (IANS) Three fresh cases of Omicron were registered in Rajasthan on Monday which included two cases in Jaipur and one in Udaipur, taking the total tally of Omicron cases in Rajasthan to 46, confirmed health officials.



Out of these, 37 patients have recovered while nine cases have been admitted in Omicron dedicated wards in the state.



Till date, Jaipur has the highest tally of Omicron cases at 30, Sikar has four cases, Ajmer 7, Udaipur has four, one patient is from Maharashtra who has tested positive in Rajasthan.



The state till date has registered 9,55,539 cases while the death toll is 8,963. The number of recovered patients is 9,46,222.



