Three minors reunited with parents under 'Operation Milap' in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Friday said that it has reunited three minors with their families under "Operation Milap".



According to the police, information was received that two children aged 11 and another aged ten, were found loitering in southeast district. They were unable to recall the names of their family members or addresses.



A joint team of the Kalkaji, Jaitpur and Govindpuri police was formed which shared the information about them on ZIP Net.



Police said that a door-to-door verification exercise was undertaken.



Esha Pandey, DCP, South East District, said that the team managed to trace their guardians and handed over the children to them after official formalities.



"Operation Milap", under which children are rescued, was launched in 2014.



