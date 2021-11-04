Three men die in Coimbatore after excessive drinking

Chennai, Nov 4 (IANS) Three persons died in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore city on Thursday morning allegedly after excessive drinking, police said.



The deceased were identified as Sakthivel, 62, Muruganandam, 58, and Parthiban, 35, all working as wall painters.



Police said that three had consumed excessive liquor on Wednesday night at an abandoned house near Coimbatore city and continued drinking on Thursday morning also. While Sakthivel and Muruganandan fell on the roadside, and Parthiban fell unconscious on reaching his residence.



An ambulance was called to take the trio to the hospital but the three had succumbed.



Coimbatore Race Course police took the bodies of the three to Coimbatore medical college and the exact cause of death would be known only after the post-mortem report comes out.



Excise Department officials have conducted raids at several places in Coimbatore to ascertain whether any spurious liquor is being sold in the area.



"We have to get the post-mortem report to ascertain whether the three had consumed any spurious liquor. As of now, there are no traces of any spurious liquor being sold in the area. However, we are keeping our fingers crossed," a senior Excise official told IANS.



