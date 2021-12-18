Three killed in Hyderabad road accident

Hyderabad, Dec 18 (IANS) Three people, including two female junior artistes, were killed and another person was injured when the car in which they were travelling in hit a tree on Saturday in Hyderabad.



The accident occurred at around 3.30 a.m. near Hyderabad Central University under the limits of Gachibowli Police Station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.



The car, which was on its way from Gachibowli to Lingampally and was being driven at a high speed, hit the roadside tree. Such was the impact of the collision that the vehicle broke into pieces.



Abdul Raheem, a 25-year-old bank employee who was driving the car, was also killed in the accident. The junior artistes, who died in the mishap were identified as N. Manasa (23) and M. Manasa (21).



Another junior artiste Sai Siddhu was injured and shifted to a nearby hospital.



Police shifted the bodies to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy and have launched an investigation.



The two junior artistes were staying in a hostel in Ameerpet area in the city. They along with Siddhu and Abdul Raheem had taken the car on rent.



They all reportedly consumed liquor at Siddhu's house and were going to Lingampally when the accident occurred.



The junior artistes were to leave for a film shooting Saturday morning.



--IANS

ms/svn/ksk/